Report: Coronavirus claims life of East Millinocket man

• May 13, 2020 8:27 pm

The coronavirus has made its way into the Katahdin region and on Wednesday claimed a life there, WFVX-Bangor reports.

Millinocket Regional Hospital CEO Bob Peterson confirmed in an email that the latest victim is a man from East Millinocket who was initially seen at the hospital before he was transferred to another medical facility, which is where he died.

Attempts to confirm the death with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention were not immediately successful on Wednesday.

Peterson said that as of Wednesday, a total of 17 people have tested positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19 in the Katahdin region. The good news is that only one person is still sickened and fighting the virus. The hospital official confirmed the sick man is from Medway, WFVX-Bangor reports.