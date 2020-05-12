UMaine women to play in basketball hall of fame tournament

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today that the University of Maine women’s basketball team will be one of four programs featured in the 2020 Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge to be held on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The Black Bears will take on Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 28 before playing either UConn or Quinnipiac on day two of the Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge.

“We are so excited to be a part of this prestigious event,” head coach Amy Vachon said. “Being in a tournament with UConn, Mississippi State and Quinnipiac is an honor and an opportunity our program is looking forward to this fall.”

The Women’s Challenge is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. Tickets will be available for purchase via the Mohegan Sun box Office and Ticketmaster in Sept. 2020. Specially discounted two-day ticket packages will start at $25 and offer a savings of 30% or more (off the single day rates). Game times and television details will be released at later date. As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.