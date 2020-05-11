What you need to know to improve your golf stance

• May 11, 2020 10:20 am

With Gov. Janet Mills having allowed golf courses to open, players from across the state are dusting off their clubs and teeing it up as the weather continues to improve.

Golfers who want to learn helpful tips should check out the BDN’s instructional videos featuring Rob Jarvis, the head golf professional at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

The segments were first published in 2014 and 2015, but the techniques demonstrated in the videos can help you iron out some of your nagging golf issues.

In this video from 2014, the second in the BDN series, Jarvis provides tips on setting up with the proper stance to drive the ball better off the tee.

We’ll post other golf tips videos in the coming days and weeks.