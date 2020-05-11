Park home to Maine’s oldest lighthouse is open again

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 11, 2020 8:34 am

Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth reopened Monday, but there are restrictions still in place due to the coronavirus.

Some playground areas, binoculars and other equipment will be marked as off limits.

Park visitors are also expected to follow “social distancing” guidelines, staying at least six feet apart from others outside their immediate household.

Face masks are not required.

Dogs will also be required to be on leashes.