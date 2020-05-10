May 10 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• May 10, 2020 5:58 pm

There have now been 1,436 confirmed and likely positive coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties. That’s up from 1,408 on Saturday.

Of those, 1,312 have been confirmed positive, while 124 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 64.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

— Members of Calvary Chapel in Orrington huddled Sunday morning between the church and the children’s building. Technically, pastor Ken Graves and worshippers at the outdoor Sunday services were breaking the law.

— Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus.

— Maine restaurateurs are facing yet another difficult business decision during the novel coronavirus pandemic: whether or not to reopen under a new plan that allows dine-in service in most counties starting May 18, two weeks ahead of the original plan and in time for the Memorial Day holiday.

— Friday’s opening day of the ice cream season at Butterfield’s Ice Cream in Dover-Foxcroft came about three weeks later than usual as the couple determined how to operate their business amid the continuing coronavirus environment.

— Opinion: “…Victory comes not from a single battle or even from the virus’s defeat in one nation or region. It only comes from its defeat everywhere. When it comes to a pandemic, no one is safe until everyone is safe,” writes Ivo Daalder, president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and a former U.S. ambassador to NATO.

— After closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across the nation with limited offerings and services.

— As of Sunday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 1,327,720 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 79,495 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

—Elsewhere in New England, there have been 4,840 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 2,932 in Connecticut, 422 in Rhode Island, 131 in New Hampshire and 54 in Vermont.