Capitals dump Brendan Leipsic for trashing women and teammates in leaked private chat

• May 9, 2020 9:00 am

Updated: May 9, 2020 9:24 am

Brendan Leipsic talked his way out of a job.

The foul-mouthed journeyman NHL player was dumped by the Washington Capitals on Friday just two days after he went after friend and foe alike in a private group chat that was leaked and then went viral.

The 25-year-old was placed on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

Leipsic, who was on his sixth NHL organization since coming into the league in 2012, was chatting with his brother and Florida Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald when he went off on the looks of fellow NHLers’ wives and girlfriends, talked about his love of cocaine, described his sexual conquests and labeled a pair of teammates “losers.”

“Look how fat (name redacted) wife is lol,” Leipsic said in screenshots of the conversation. He added that an NHL superstar’s girlfriend had “greasy beat up legs.”

The NHL didn’t waste any time putting out a statement condemning Leipsic’s comments.

“The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald in a private group chat that has surfaced on social media,” the league said in a statement. “There is no place in our league for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum.”

Leipsic explained that his buddy’s Instagram account was hacked, but he did take responsibility for the words that came out of his mouth.

“I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions,” Leipsic said. “I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”

The winger from Winnipeg had scored three goals and added eight assists in 61 games before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. After being drafted in the third round by the Predators, Leipsic got his first chance in the NHL with the Maple Leafs. He has also suited up for the Golden Knights, Canucks and Kings.

He was playing on a one-year contract with the Capitals worth $700,000.

His brother Jeremy also finds himself without a hockey team after the University of Manitoba booted him off the squad for his part in the chat.