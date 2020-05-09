Suspect arrested in Bucksport shooting over social media post

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• May 9, 2020 5:55 pm

Local police have arrested the alleged shooter involved in a confrontation on Dalton Lane in Bucksport on Thursday.

Craig A. Woodard, 29, of Bucksport, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime. Members of the police department located Woodard at his residence Friday night and transported him without incident to the Hancock County Jail.

Deputy Police Chief David Winchester told the Ellsworth American that a dispute over a social media post led to the shooting outside the Dalton Lane residence.

The arrest came after another man was shot and injured around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday. Police declined to name the man, who was located after the incident on South Main Street in Brewer, according to Brewer Police Chief Jason Moffitt. The man was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, according to the Bucksport police.

The Bucksport police received a report Thursday from a Dalton Lane resident saying a vehicle was parked at the end of the driveway. The caller said there was a verbal confrontation between the occupants of the vehicle and another adult male that resides at that location.

A short time later the Bucksport police received another call reporting that firearms had been discharged and that the vehicle had left the scene traveling north toward Orrington.

The Bucksport police responded and learned that two firearms had been discharged by two men from the house. The people in the car did not discharge firearms, Bucksport police said.

“It was just a verbal confrontation gone bad,” a Bucksport police dispatcher said.

The Hancock County District Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine if charges will be filed.