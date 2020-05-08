Late season storm to bring a few inches of snow to central and northern Maine

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• May 8, 2020 10:56 am

The National Weather Service predicts that a late season storm will bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow to northern Maine on Saturday, and a mix of rain and snow to the Bangor region and farther south.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty right now, but the best potential for snow is in central and northern Maine,” said Victor Nouhan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Caribou. “Up north, we might see between three and six inches of snow. Farther south, in the Bangor area and Down East, it might be a mix of rain and snow.”

In southern Maine, the Portland area can expect rain to start Friday evening, and continue through Saturday morning.

Nouhan said that given how late in the season the storm is coming, it’s unknown if any snow will accumulate, especially since the majority of the precipitation will occur during daylight hours. Temperatures in the Bangor area are expected to stay in the mid to upper 30s for most of the duration of the storm, with winds between 11 and 17 miles per hour, and gusts up to 28.

The storm is expected to taper off into scattered rain and snow showers later in the evening on Saturday, and move out by Sunday.

In Bangor and farther south, Sunday is expected to be sunny, but temperatures will hang in the mid-40s, and winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour. In Aroostook County, skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the low 40s and wind gusts up to 37 miles per hour.