May 8 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• May 8, 2020 7:48 am

Updated: May 8, 2020 7:51 am

Today is Friday. There have now been 1,330 cases of the new coronavirus across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another 76 cases of the new coronavirus were announced on Thursday, as Maine saw the largest one-day increase in new cases.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 62.

So far, 192 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while another 787 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 481 active and likely cases in the state.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— The Maine CDC will provide an update on the coronavirus this afternoon. The BDN will livestream the briefing.

— On Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills announced a new partnership with IDEXX Laboratories in Westbrook that could triple Maine’s capacity to test for the coronavirus at its state laboratory in Augusta for at least the next three months.

— This woman was in Maine’s largest COVID-19 outbreak, but tested negative. Then, she tested positive and died.

— The drivers who normally shuttle containers of blood, tissue, urine and other specimens between the state’s hospitals and labs have been racing to keep up with the new demand that the coronavirus pandemic has placed on their services.

— Here’s how Maine’s virus testing ramp-up could affect its economic reopening this summer.

— You asked us questions about Maine’s tourism restrictions and summer phase-in. These are the answers.

— Maine is in line to get $20 million to help its fishermen weather the COVID-19 storm, the fifth-highest amount of money out of the 31 states to receive fishing-industry bailout funding.

— The College of the Atlantic is the latest Maine college to plan a fall reopening. It joins Husson University, University of Maine and University of New England in announcing planned fall restarts.

— We want to know: How has the coronavirus changed your dining habits?

— As travel restrictions stretch through spring, sporting camps face huge losses and possible bankruptcy.

—With no live sports being played during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a significant void in the lives of millions of American fans. But Maine sports fans are finding new outlets without live sports on TV.

— Here’s all the cool new stuff to watch on TV this week. We have two new sci-fi shows, a Parisian musical, a New England murder mystery, a historical comedy, a sensitive HBO drama and a fun new superhero series.

— As of early Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,256,972 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 75,670 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 4,552 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 2,797 in Connecticut, 388 in Rhode Island, 114 in New Hampshire and 53 in Vermont.

...