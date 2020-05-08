Penobscot
May 08, 2020
Penobscot

Clerk refuses to hand over money in attempted robbery at Corinna convenience store

By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery early Friday morning at a Corinna convenience store.

The store clerk refused to hand over any cash and hid in the store’s office after a man entered the A.E. Robinson store on Newport Road about 2:30 a.m., pointed a gun at her and demanded money, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The clerk was not injured.

Maine State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the man who allegedly pointed a gun at a clerk in a convenience store early Friday morning. The man fled on foot after the clerk refused to give him any money.

The suspect fled on foot, most likely on a nearby rail trail, he said.

The police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

He was described as being about 30 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing about 220 pounds with blue eyes and dark hair. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white strings, black Carhartt winter hat, black face mask and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information about his identity and whereabouts is asked to call state police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

 

Comments

