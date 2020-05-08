Bucksport man shot in driveway confrontation

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• May 8, 2020 10:11 am

A Bucksport man was shot and injured about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in a confrontation at his home on Dalton Lane, according to local police.

Bucksport police responded after receiving two calls, including one that said the man and his adult son were engaged in a verbal confrontation with occupants of a vehicle parked at the end of their driveway.

A short time later, another caller reported that guns had been fired and the vehicle had left the scene toward Orrington. Police later learned that two guns had been fired.

The man who was shot during the incident was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The names of those involved were not released because the investigation is continuing.

The Hancock County District Attorney’s office will review the case to determine if charges will be filed.