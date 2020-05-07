Cumberland man dies in Portland crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• May 7, 2020 1:36 pm

A Cumberland County man died in a crash at an intersection in Portland on Thursday, Portland police said.

Nicholas Hamp, 81, of Cumberland Foreside, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2005 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2015 Toyota RAV4 driven by Chun Ying Xu of Freeport at about 7:40 a.m. The crash occurred on Veranda Street at the Interstate 295 South interchange.

Portland police ask anyone with information about the crash including witnesses to call them at 207 874-8532 or 207-874-8575.