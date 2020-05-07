Couple injured in high-speed chase sue Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 7, 2020 10:52 am

An elderly Gray couple injured in December 2018 when a man being pursued by Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies struck their car to avoid a spike mat has sued county officials alleging the department was negligent.

Elmer Young, 92, and his wife, Barbara Young, 85, are seeking unspecified damages for ongoing medical expenses due to injuries sustained following a high-speed chase on Route 302 in Windham.

Courtesy of the Youngs Courtesy of the Youngs

The lawsuit was filed last month in Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland.

The incident that led to the chase began on Dec. 16, 2018, after police received reports of a domestic dispute between Dale Tucker, now 31 of Casco and a woman with whom he has a child, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. Tucker also had threatened to go to a residence in Windham and cause harm, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy later spotted Tucker’s 2007 Chevy Cobalt at the intersection of Roosevelt Trail and Route 35 in Windham and pulled him over. After he initially pulled over, Tucker sped away and the deputy briefly gave chase.

The Youngs were traveling west on Route 302 when deputies told them to pull over to the right side of the road and park near other vehicles, the complaint said. The deputies then put down a spike mat to stop Tucker.

Tucker swerved to avoid the spike mat and struck the Youngs’ car.

Both of the Youngs suffered spinal and rib fractures along with lacerations. They were hospitalized for two weeks and required months of rehabilitation, according to their attorney, Steven Silin of Lewiston.

“The last year and a half has been very difficult for the Youngs, both of whom continue to live with the impacts of their injuries,” he said Wednesday. “Sadly, this tragic accident and the serious injuries suffered by Mr. and Mrs. Young were foreseeable consequences of the poor decision-making by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, authorizing and then undertaking a police chase through the busy streets of Windham.

“Instead of protecting the public safety, the officers involved put the public at unnecessary risk,” he said. “It should never have happened. More than anything else, the Youngs want to make sure that this does not happen to anyone else.”

Cumberland County officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.