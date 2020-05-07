Newport homeowner shoots man allegedly trying to break in

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• May 7, 2020 12:36 pm

A 22-year-old Newport man was shot early Thursday morning after allegedly trying to burglarize a house on Hill Avenue, according to Newport Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.

The homeowner shot the alleged burglar in the shoulder as he was breaking a window and trying to enter the home about 1:30 a.m., Macdaid said.

He fled on foot to his home across town, where his father called police.

The man was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the police chief.

Macdaid said he was not immediately releasing the name of the alleged burglar because charges have not yet been filed. He also did not release the name or address of the homeowner because he is the victim of a crime.