It’s not too late to see the last supermoon of 2020

John Raoux | AP John Raoux | AP

• May 7, 2020 10:29 am

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Although the supermoon peaked Thursday morning, it’s not too late to see it.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the supermoon — also known as the Flower Moon — peaked at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. It will be below the horizon, so you can venture outdoors on Thursday night to view it.

May’s supermoon marks the last of four supermoons this year. The others were the Super Snow Moon in February, March’s Worm Moon and April’s Pink Moon.

The next supermoon won’t rise until Monday, April 26, 2021.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon falls near or on perigee, which means the full moon coincides with the point in orbit in which the moon is closest to Earth, according to AccuWeather.com. As a result, the moon can appear to be up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter during a supermoon, but it’s very hard to spot the difference.

Each month’s full moon has a nickname that can be traced hundreds of years to the Native Americans and American colonists — when the seasons were marked by giving names to recurring full moons, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“May’s Full Flower Moon name is not surprising,” said the Almanac. “Flowers spring forth in abundance this month!”

Other nicknames for May’s full moon include the Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon and Corn Planting Moon.

The next full moon will rise on Friday, June 5.