Lewiston woman to coach USA U-18 hockey team in World Championships

Holy Cross athletics | BDN Holy Cross athletics | BDN

• May 6, 2020 4:19 pm

Another coach with ties to Maine has been named to lead a United States women’s ice hockey national team.

Lewiston native Katie Lachapelle, the first-year head coach at Hockey East member Holy Cross, has been named to direct the U.S. Under-18 squad. It will participate in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 World Championships scheduled for January 2021.

“I’m extremely honored and grateful to serve as the head coach of the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team,” Lachapelle said in a press release. “I’m excited for the challenge ahead and look forward to working with the best young players in the country.”

Katie Million, director of the women’s national team programs for USA Hockey, said they were extremely fortunate to land Lachapelle.

“She brings significant experience, including in international hockey, and has played an important role in our overall women’s national team program for several years,” Million said.

Bob Corkum, a former standout hockey player who was the associate head coach at the University of Maine, is the head coach for the top women’s national team.

Lachapelle played 116 career games at Providence College from 1995-1999 and racked up 98 points (40 goals, 58 assists). She served as the associate head coach at Holy Cross for two years before taking over as the head coach.

The Crusaders went 5-23-5 overall, 5-20-2 in Hockey East, in their second year in the league after posting 1-29-3 and 1-25-1 records during 2018-2019.

Lachapelle was an assistant coach for the U.S. Under-18 team for four seasons and helped guide it to three gold medals and one silver medal in the IIHF U18 World Championships. She also served as an assistant for the U.S. Under-22 Select team in 2018 and 2019.

She previously spent nine seasons as an assistant at Boston University, helping the Terriers earn two trips to the Frozen Four among six NCAA Tournament appearances and five Hockey East titles. Lachapelle also was an assistant for four years at Ohio State and also worked at Niagara and Union.

She won the Women’s Assistant Coach Award from the American Hockey Coaches Association in 2013.