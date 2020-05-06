These video tips can help you shave strokes off your golf game

• May 6, 2020 1:00 am

With Gov. Janet Mills having allowed golf courses to open, players from across the state are dusting off their clubs and teeing it up as the weather continues to improve.

Golfers who want to learn some helpful tips should check out the BDN’s instructional videos featuring Rob Jarvis, the head golf professional at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

The segments were first published in 2014 and 2015, but the techniques demonstrated in the videos can help you iron out some of your nagging golf issues.

In today’s video from 2015, Jarvis provides tips on hitting bunker shots and shows the best way to hit shots out of the rough. He also discusses hitting the ball with the intent of controlling its direction.

We’ll post other golf tips videos in the coming weeks.