Warden service finds body of Hollis canoeist after accident

Courtesy of the Maine Department Courtesy of the Maine Department

• May 6, 2020 5:30 pm

A third day of searching Estes Lake in Sanford ended with Maine Warden Service divers recovering the body of a York County canoeist on Wednesday.

The body of Kenneth Ham, 56, of Hollis was located at approximately 10 a.m. by wardens using a remote-operated underwater vehicle in an area that is largely inaccessible by boat due to rocks and shoals.

Ham drowned after the canoe he was in with two others flipped at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Game wardens searched with boats, divers, sonar and the remote underwater vehicle.

Ham was in the bow of the canoe and was headed out fishing with his 8-year-old son and a friend on Monday. When Ham turned around to adjust his son’s life jacket, the canoe overturned, throwing all three in the water approximately 150 yards from shore, wardens said.

A witness on shore called 911, and rescue personnel were able to launch a boat and rescue the boy who was wearing a life jacket, and Ham’s friend, who was clinging to the canoe. They had been in the water for more than 35 minutes. Rescuers were unable to locate Ham and continued searching Monday until dark and during daylight hours on Tuesday.