Search continues for body of missing angler in Sanford lake

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

• May 6, 2020 5:22 am

A search for the body of a fisherman who has been missing since a canoe capsized on a Sanford lake earlier this week will resume Wednesday.

Kenneth Ham, 56, of Hollis is presumed dead, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Ham was in a canoe with his 8-year-old son and a friend on Estes Lake. Ham, who was sitting in the bow, turned to adjust his son’s life jacket about 4:30 p.m. Monday when the canoe overturned approximately 150 yards from shore, Latti said.

Ham’s son and friend were in the water about 30 minutes before they were rescued, but rescuers were unable to find Ham, Latti said.

The search for Ham continued until dark Monday when it was called off, according to Latti. A Maine Warden Service dive team resumed the search about 8 a.m. Tuesday before suspending it again that evening.

No additional information was available.