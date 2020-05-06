Movie theater chain closing its Biddeford location

CBS 13 | WGME CBS 13 | WGME

• May 6, 2020 6:58 am

Smitty’s Cinema will be permanently closing its Biddeford location.

The company made the announcement Monday on Facebook, while also announcing its other locations in Sanford, Windham, Topsham and Tilton, New Hampshire, will remain open.

Smitty’s said the coronavirus pandemic was especially destructive to its Biddeford location.

The company offered thanks to its customers, and said all gift cards may be redeemed at its other locations.