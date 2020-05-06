One more snowstorm is on the way this weekend

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 6, 2020 7:10 pm

Just when you thought it was safe to believe that winter was finally behind us, well, guess again, WGME reports.

A strong low pressure system is expected to move north through southern Maine into Saturday morning, likely bringing both rain and some very late season snow.

The National Weather Service office in Gray predicts a widespread 1 to 4 inches of snow across most of northern Maine overnight Friday into Saturday, with larger amounts of snowfall possible for the highest elevations and at the Canadian border. The low-pressure system will move into the Canadian Maritimes by late Saturday night, leaving cold air in its wake into Sunday.

Nighttime lows get to the low 30s Friday night and again Saturday night. High temperatures Saturday will likely only get to the 40-degree range outside of the mountains — very cold for early May, WGME reports.

The weather will improve on Mother’s Day, with skies clear across most of Maine, but expect windy conditions on Saturday to continue well into the day on Sunday, with high temperatures only in the low 50s, still well below the average high of 63 degrees for that day.

If the prediction holds true, Sunday will be the fifth Mother’s Day in a row of below average temperatures. Mother’s Day 2016 through 2019 saw highs ranging from 48 to 56 degrees, WGME reports.