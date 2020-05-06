Scarborough opens beaches for ‘movement activities only’

CBS 13 | WGME CBS 13 | WGME

• May 6, 2020 7:10 am

The town of Scarborough will allow “movement activities only” at its beaches as more coronavirus-related restrictions ease across the state.

This policy is effective immediately and will run through May 31.

Scarborough follows in the footsteps of Old Orchard Beach. That town’s “walking only” policy starts on May 11.

“I have full confidence in what is going on, and what is to be, and let’s just bear with it,” Cape Elizabeth resident John Dombrowski said. “It’s not the most pleasant thing to go through, but I’m sure we’ll make it out OK.”

The town said the parking lots at Ferry and Higgins beaches will remain closed during May, and the parking lot at Pine Point will remain at half capacity.

The town also said restrooms are not available and trash services are limited.