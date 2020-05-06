Ellsworth businessman Patrick Jordan dies at 51

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

• May 6, 2020 11:35 am

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Local businessman Patrick C. Jordan died Sunday at the age of 51, according to the Ellsworth American.

Jordan was president of R.F. Jordan & Sons Construction Inc. firm, which was founded by his father in 1964 and has its offices downtown on Water Street.

Jordan began running the firm in the 1990s and was a well-respected member of Ellsworth’s business community. In 2006, under his leadership, R.F. Jordan & Sons received the Top Drawer Award from the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2009, Jordan and his wife gave $100,000 to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth — now known as Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital — to put toward construction of a new emergency care facility.

Jordan also served on the board of the local YMCA from 2005 to 2012 and was that organization’s volunteer of the year in 2008.

Jordan was arrested in June 2012 and charged with felony unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs after police say he purchased thousands of dollars worth of prescription pills in the parking lot of a local motel. He later pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor drug possession and was sentenced to serve five days in jail and to pay a $1,000 fine.

Following his arrest, Jordan resigned from the board of directors of the local YMCA, but he continued to financially support the organization.

In a statement posted Monday on the Y’s Facebook page, officials with the organization said Jordan and his family have been “tremendous supporters” of the YMCA and have been “instrumental in making the YMCA successful.” They said Jordan’s “energy, enthusiasm and hard work were the foundation” of a campaign in 2009 to acquire a property on Webb Pond in Eastbrook where the Y’s summertime Camp Discovery for kids is located.