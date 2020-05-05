Ellsworth standout among Maine Chapter of National Football Foundation scholar-athlete winners

Ernie Clark | BDN Ernie Clark | BDN

• May 5, 2020 1:53 pm

Updated: May 5, 2020 2:17 pm

Connor Crawford of Ellsworth High School is among 15 Maine students who have been chosen to receive Scholar-Athlete awards from the Maine Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Isaac Plourde and Michael Roy of Lawrence High in Fairfield and Colby Pomeroy of Winslow High also are among the honorees. Each will receive a $500 grant from the Coach Mac/Huard Fund of The Alfond Foundation as they pursue college educations in the fall.

NFF Maine Chapter president Jack Cosgrove announced that the annual awards dinner, scheduled for May 20 at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, has been canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The scholar-athlete award recipients were selected from among nominations by Maine football coaches.

Also among the winners were, high school: Shaun Brilliant, Jr., Bonny Eagle; Connor Caverly, Marshwood; Ryan T. Connors, Kennebunk; Julien H. Bailey Cottle, Thornton Academy; Brady M. Douglas, Falmouth; Chase P. Graves, Bonny Eagle; Keenan Jones, South Portland; Anthony Mariello, Biddeford; Nathan P. Mars, Scarborough; prep: Cole J. Paulin, Thornton Academy; Wellington Pereira, Bridgton Academy; and college: Spencer Baron, Maine Maritime Academy.

