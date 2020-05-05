Portland
See the house of the Maine politician who named the Republican party in 1854

By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff

PORTLAND, Maine — Born in Livermore, Israel Washburn was Maine’s diminutive, bespectacled governor at the start of the Civil War. A decade before that, he helped found the Republican party. Three of his younger brothers were also successful politicians — but not anywhere near Maine.

Courtesy of Maine Memory Network
Israel Washburn was elected to Congress in 1851. From 1861 to 1863 he served as Maine's Civil War governor. He lived the last years of his life on Spring Street in Portland's West End.

Take a walk into history as the BDN teams up with Greater Portland Landmarks in telling the rest of Washburn’s fascinating story. It’s one of many included in the nonprofit’s series of online, virtual walking tours throughout the city.

Founded in response to the urban renewal craze of the 1960s, the nonprofit works to protect historic places through preservation and adaptive reuse. It also promotes creative, new architecture for historic neighborhoods.

 

