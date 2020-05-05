See the house of the Maine politician who named the Republican party in 1854

• May 5, 2020 1:00 am

PORTLAND, Maine — Born in Livermore, Israel Washburn was Maine’s diminutive, bespectacled governor at the start of the Civil War. A decade before that, he helped found the Republican party. Three of his younger brothers were also successful politicians — but not anywhere near Maine.

Courtesy of Maine Memory Network

Take a walk into history as the BDN teams up with Greater Portland Landmarks in telling the rest of Washburn’s fascinating story. It’s one of many included in the nonprofit’s series of online, virtual walking tours throughout the city.

Founded in response to the urban renewal craze of the 1960s, the nonprofit works to protect historic places through preservation and adaptive reuse. It also promotes creative, new architecture for historic neighborhoods.