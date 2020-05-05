Deputies arrest Prentiss Plantation man after report of family fight

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• May 5, 2020 3:23 pm

A Prentiss Plantation man was arrested Saturday after police were called to his Park Street home for a family fight, according to the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Thomas Cole, 33, is charged with domestic violence assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both Class C crimes.

He was released Monday from the Penobscot County Jail after posting $500 cash bail.

Deputies were called to the home about 1:36 p.m. Saturday and were told that Cole had fled the scene, according to Chief Deputy William Birch. Cole was found a short distance from his house.

Cole was arrested without incident, Birch said.

There was a large police presence at the scene because Cole reportedly was armed and had fled.

If convicted, Cole faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $5,000.