Bar Harbor hospital names chief operating officer its new CEO

• May 5, 2020 8:47 pm

Mount Desert Island Hospital has named a new president and CEO to succeed a veteran of that position of more than 20 years.

Christina “Chrissi” Maguire, the Bar Harbor hospital’s current chief operating officer and senior vice president, will succeed Art Blank on Jan. 1, 2021. Blank announced in January of this year that he would retire at the end of 2020.

Tuesday’s announcement comes 14 months after Maguire was named senior vice president and chief operating officer of the hospital. Hospital Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Bright said he was excited at her becoming the hospital’s CEO. Her commitment to the area “made her the top choice to be our next leader,” Bright said in a statement.

With Blank as CEO, the Bar Harbor hospital established the Birch Bay Village retirement community, incorporated nine community health centers, established a state-of-the-art Breast Health Center that was recognized as a Breast Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology and was named the Trauma System Hospital of the Year in 2016.

The facility also became a critical access hospital, a federal designation aimed at boosting the availability of health care in rural parts of the country that uses a different Medicare reimbursement process to help hospitals in areas with fewer patients stay afloat.

Maguire is also a longtime member of the Ellsworth Lioness Club, a past president of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce and Ellsworth Economic Development Committee, past chair of the Lamoine School Board and current member of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Finance Committee.