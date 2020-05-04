May 4 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 4, 2020 6:58 pm

There have now been 1,205 confirmed and likely confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across all of Maine’s counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of those, 1,136 have been confirmed positive while 69 are likely positive.

The statewide death toll stands at 57.

Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county

So far, 186 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while another 720 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— Thousands of Mainers who have exhausted unemployment insurance over the last year are ineligible for benefits even though two separate programs aim to give them extensions due to the coronavirus-caused economic slowdown.

— The seasonal, fare-free bus service on Mount Desert Island is suspending the start of its 2020 operations indefinitely because of COVID-19 concerns.

— L.L. Bean, which closed all of its retail stores on March 29 amid the coronavirus pandemic while continuing online and catalog sales, said Monday it has opened curbside pickup at its shops in Freeport.

— Portland’s Lt. Col. David Shoemaker is scheduled to graduate in August from the 15-month program he started last year. But in the meantime, he’s working part-time as a certified nursing assistant, lending his services to what has become one of Maine’s coronavirus hotspots — the Maine Veterans’ Homes facility in Scarborough.

— The organization that represents landowners who control more than 3.5 million acres of Maine forest have reopened those lands to day use, and hopes to reopen primitive camping sites to Maine residents beginning June 1. North Maine Woods Inc. closed access to those campsites in early April, after Gov. Janet Mills included campgrounds and lodging establishments in a list of businesses to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— A Somerset County tannery will shut down later this summer due to a decline in orders caused by the coronavirus pandemic, company officials announced on Monday. Tasman Leather Group will begin gradually shutting down its Hartland plant immediately, despite “continued and remarkable support” from its customers and workers, according to company president Norman Tasman.

— A court has allowed two Maine hospitals in bankruptcy to seek loans through a federal relief program even though the agency that runs the program previously said they were ineligible because they had filed for bankruptcy. In court filings last week, both Calais Regional Hospital and Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln warned that they could have to close their doors by the end of June if they didn’t receive outside funding through the federal Paycheck Protection Program or other relief programs.

— The University of New England is planning to end its coronavirus lockdown and reopen its Biddeford and Portland campuses this fall, officials announced Monday.

— Don McIntire, longtime owner of Heritage Printing, described the coronavirus outbreak as the “nail in the coffin” for his business, which had managed to survive a rapidly changing industry but not the sudden loss in revenue without access to a lifeline.

— The Maine Field Hockey Association announced Monday that it has canceled the 2020 Maine Field Hockey Festival and McNally Senior All-Star Game. The organization cited the COVID-19 pandemic and state-mandated restrictions on public gatherings.

— A former guest at a Lewiston shelter has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Sun Journal reports that Community Concepts Inc., which runs the temporary shelter at the Lewiston Armory on Central Avenue, has contacted the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to determine who may have been in contact with the individual.

— The National Rifle Association has laid off dozens of employees, canceled its national convention and scuttled fundraising, membership and shooting events that normally would be key to rallying its base in an election year.

— Puritan Medical Products of Guilford is one of the world’s top two makers of the specialized swabs that are used to collect samples from people’s nasal cavities so that they can be tested for the coronavirus. Now a new federal contract worth up to $75.5 million will help it to rapidly grow into a new Pittsfield facility and staff it with at least 150 additional workers. It has been an unprecedented moment for the Piscataquis County company, which is part of a century-old family business, Hardwood Products Co. LP, that also makes things such as popsicle sticks and tongue depressors.

— This Brewer husband is not letting anything keep him from his true love. Ever since The Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation banned visitors, Cary and Charlene Butterfield have had to communicate through a closed glass window. These days Cary Butterfield stands on one side outdoors and Charlene Butterfield is on the other side inside.

— Watch: Maine CDC press conference, May 4

— As of Monday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 1,178,906 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 68,442 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 4,090 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 2,556 in Connecticut, 341 in Rhode Island, 86 in New Hampshire and 53 in Vermont.