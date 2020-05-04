Kayaker drowns in Down East lake

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

• May 4, 2020 12:16 pm

A Calais man drowned Sunday in Bearce Lake in the Meddybemps, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Francis R. Beaulieu, 62, died after his kayak capsized in the lake, located off Route 191.

A few minutes before 6 p.m., two kayakers on Bearce Lake heard a man yelling for help in the water next to his capsized kayak, officials said Monday. They paddled toward him, reaching him about five minutes later, but found Beaulieu unresponsive, floating in his life jacket.

The kayakers brought Beaulieu to shore where Downeast EMS was waiting. Attempts to revive Beaulieu were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead on the scene.

The boating fatality remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.