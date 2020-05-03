Monday, May 4, 2020: Reopening too soon, speaking up for the little guy, a draconian and senseless plan

• May 3, 2020 9:30 am

Reopening too soon

As the mother of a hair stylist, I was incredulous to hear that our governor has approved the re-opening of barbershops and hair salons on May 1.

Given the dangers of this pandemic and the drastic measures we have all been taking to stem its spread, I cannot imagine how anyone would consider it to be safe to be in close personal contact for an hour or more with someone who is not a family member.

Until we have rapid virus testing available, so that stylists can test their clients and themselves before providing services, I feel that this industry should remain closed, along with massage therapy and tattoo services (which have been included in phase three of the governor’s plan).

The checklist of safety precautions issued by DECD for this industry contains few precautions that were not already part of the daily sanitation protocols followed by barbers and stylists.

I can only conclude that somehow vanity has trumped public health as a value in our state.

I encourage others to join me in growing their hair a little longer to help our state to squash this pandemic once and for all.

I’m sure we can all think of creative ways to support our favorite barbers and stylists in the meantime, along with other independent businesses that are suffering through this tough economic trial.

Kay Mann

Brunswick

Support for Medicare Advantage

In these uncertain times, seniors need protection and support because we are less likely to have strong immune systems and are more likely to suffer from other conditions like diabetes or lung disease — making COVID-19 all the more dangerous. On top of pre-existing health conditions, the senior community is more isolated, and it can be difficult to relay information related to the pandemic to them quickly.

That is why I am glad to be a part of the Medicare Advantage community. Medicare Advantage plans are taking the necessary precautions to ensure seniors who use Medicare Advantage are informed and stay healthy. To avoid the spread of coronavirus, Medicare Advantage plans are offering virtual care services to their members – keeping medical providers and seniors connected, and seniors on top of the latest information, even though they can’t physically get to the doctor’s office.

Medicare Advantage is also making sure that seniors are covered if they are infected by COVID-19, so that they are not overwhelmed with the cost burdens that could come along with treatments.

I am grateful that Maine’s members of Congress, including Sen. Susan Collins, are strong supporters of Medicare Advantage. Collins has advocated to strengthen and protect this program, which has brought great peace of mind to many seniors.

I thank Collins for her support, and I am grateful that during this epidemic Maine’s seniors can count on their Medicare Advantage plan to keep them safe and healthy.

Linda Twitchell

Winslow

Speaking up for the little guy

The president hesitated to invoke the Defense Production Act to order the production of scarce medical equipment because, “We’re a country not based on nationalizing our business.” But he quickly uses the act to order meat packers back to work in unsafe conditions.

Then the governor of Iowa jumps in to threaten workers with loss of unemployment benefits if they refuse to work in potentially deadly conditions. I have heard no outrage or concern from any Republican, including our own Sen. Susan Collins. This conduct by the Republicans is precisely the reason we have and need labor unions. Even the Democrats are toothless this time. It is difficult to see a good reason to vote for either party. Maybe Bernie was right all along — at least he was willing to speak up for the little guy.

Richard Langley

Fort Fairfield

A draconian and senseless plan

I believe Gov. Janet Mills’ one-size-fits-all plan to restart Maine’s economy is draconian and senseless. Why would counties with a small number of cases be treated with the same restrictions as those with much higher incidents? The 14-day quarantine on visitors coming into the state is also not practical. Are visitors supposed to sleep in their cars or under a bridge for 14 days before checking into their lodging?

This restriction will cause great harm to the vacation industry in Maine and will lead to further unemployment and the bankruptcy of Maine’s core hospitality industry. This is a case where the cure is worse than the illness. The loss of Maine businesses and the further exodus of Maine’s youth will only be exacerbated by the strict measures of this plan.

Mary Wood

Dedham