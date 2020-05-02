Lewiston man wanted in April stabbing arrested in Knox County

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

May 2, 2020

Updated: May 2, 2020 2:58 pm

A Lewiston man wanted in connection with a stabbing last month has been arrested in Knox County, according to the Sun Journal.

Abdi Ibrahim, 19, allegedly stabbed 19-year-old Mohamaed Ionis of Portland in his midsection on the night of April 19 on Bartlett Street in Lewiston.

Ibrahim is charged with elevated aggravated assault and arrested on a warrant out of Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn.

He was identified as a suspect in the stabbing after Lewiston police detectives reviewed several videos and interviewed witnesses, the Sun Journal said.

Ibrahim has a serious juvenile criminal record, according to the Bangor Daily News archives. When he was 12, Ibrahim was charged with four counts of arson stemming from fires that burned four apartment buildings and a garage on Bartlett and Pierce streets in Lewiston on May 3, 2013, and displaced 200 people.

Two years later, in a plea agreement with prosecutors, Ibrahim was committed to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland until his 17th birthday.

He was released, but in September 2017 he was charged with beating and stabbing a 52-year-old man. Ibrahim admitted to aggravated assault stemming from that incident.

He was sent back to Long Creek and released shortly before the April 12 stabbing, the Sun Journal said.

If convicted as an adult of the new charge, Ibrahim faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.