BDN All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team list, honorable mentions (Player, Team, Class, Height, Position)
First Team
Emily Archibald, Kennebunk, Jr., 6-2, F-G
Jaycie Christopher, Skowhegan, Soph., 6-1, G
Julia Colby, Oxford Hills, Sr., 5-6, G
Amanda Kabantu, Portland, Jr., 5-8, G
Maggie Whitmore, South Portland, Sr. 5-11, G
Second Team
Camille Clement, Greely, Jr., 5-8, G
Paige Cote, Sanford, Sr., 6-2, C
Lizzy Gruber, Gardiner, Fr., 6-3, C
Gemima Motema, Portland, Jr., 5-10, G
Brooke Obar, Greely, Sr., 5-8, G
Third Team
Cecelia Dieterich, Oxford Hills, Sr., 5-6, G
Jordan Grant, Gray-New Gloucester, Sr., 5-10, F
Peyton Grant, Dexter, Jr., 5-6, G
Lexi Mittelstadt, Mt. Blue, Sr., 5-9, G
Hannah Talon, Windham, Sr., 5-8, G
Honorable mention: Ashlee Aceto, South Portland; Alisyn Alley, Stearns; Katherine Alley, Stearns; Maci Beals, Central Aroostook, Madison Blanche, Scarborough; Breann Bradbury, Central Aroostook, Alydia Brillant, Hampden Academy; Lauren Cook, Calais; Hannah Coolen, Mount View; Emily Curtis, Woodland; Paige Espling, Caribou; Amy Fleming, Noble; Sadie Garling, Waterville; Nina Howe, York; Lexi Ireland, Penobscot Valley; Davina Kabantu, Portland; Audrey Mackie, Oceanside; Trinity Montigny, Ellsworth; Halle Pelletier, Greenville; Paige Plissey, Hermon; Sarah Poli, Lawrence; Makaelyn Porter, Southern Aroostook; Madison Russell, Southern Aroostook; Caroline Smith, Freeport; Gabrielle Wener, Messalonskee
