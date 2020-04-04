High School Sports
April 04, 2020
High School Sports

BDN All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team list, honorable mentions

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Peyton Grant (left) of Dexter drives to the basket while guarded by Central Aroostook's Sydney Garrison during a February 2020 Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Grant has been named to the BDN All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team.
BDN Sports

BDN All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team list, honorable mentions (Player, Team, Class, Height, Position)

First Team

Emily Archibald, Kennebunk, Jr., 6-2, F-G

Jaycie Christopher, Skowhegan, Soph., 6-1, G

Julia Colby, Oxford Hills, Sr., 5-6, G

Amanda Kabantu, Portland, Jr., 5-8, G

Maggie Whitmore, South Portland, Sr. 5-11, G

Second Team

Camille Clement, Greely, Jr., 5-8, G

Paige Cote, Sanford, Sr., 6-2, C

Lizzy Gruber, Gardiner, Fr., 6-3, C

Gemima Motema, Portland, Jr., 5-10, G

Brooke Obar, Greely, Sr., 5-8, G

Third Team

Cecelia Dieterich, Oxford Hills, Sr., 5-6, G

Jordan Grant, Gray-New Gloucester, Sr., 5-10, F

Peyton Grant, Dexter, Jr., 5-6, G

Lexi Mittelstadt, Mt. Blue, Sr., 5-9, G

Hannah Talon, Windham, Sr., 5-8, G

Honorable mention: Ashlee Aceto, South Portland; Alisyn Alley, Stearns; Katherine Alley, Stearns; Maci Beals, Central Aroostook, Madison Blanche, Scarborough; Breann Bradbury, Central Aroostook, Alydia Brillant, Hampden Academy; Lauren Cook, Calais; Hannah Coolen, Mount View; Emily Curtis, Woodland; Paige Espling, Caribou; Amy Fleming, Noble; Sadie Garling, Waterville; Nina Howe, York; Lexi Ireland, Penobscot Valley; Davina Kabantu, Portland; Audrey Mackie, Oceanside; Trinity Montigny, Ellsworth; Halle Pelletier, Greenville; Paige Plissey, Hermon; Sarah Poli, Lawrence; Makaelyn Porter, Southern Aroostook; Madison Russell, Southern Aroostook; Caroline Smith, Freeport; Gabrielle Wener, Messalonskee

 

Comments

