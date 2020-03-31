UMaine’s Swayman a top-5 finalist for Richter Award

Steve Luciano | AP Steve Luciano | AP

• March 31, 2020 1:01 am

The 10 finalists for the Mike Richter Award given to the nation’s top goaltenders has been whittled down to five and Jeremy Swayman of the University of Maine is among them.

The winner of the seventh annual award will be presented on April 10.

Swayman, who recently signed a pro contract with the Boston Bruins, registered the nation’s second-best save percentage this season (.939) and his 2.07 goals-against average ranked 15th in Division I.

The junior (18-11-5) led the nation in saves with 1,099 while piloting the Black Bears to a fourth-place finish in Hockey East.

He logged three shutouts in his last five games and limited teams to two goals or less 22 times in 34 games. He gave up one goal or fewer 11 times.

Swayman, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, was the Hockey East Player of the Year and the recipient of the Walter Brown Award given to New England’s top American-born college hockey player.

The other Richter Award finalists are Cornell junior Matthew Galadja (23-2-4, 1.56, .931), Michigan sophomore Strauss Mann (18-13-4, 1.85, .939), Minnesota State sophomore Dryden McKay (30-4-2, 1.31, .942) and Boston College freshman Spencer Knight (23-8-2, 1.97, .931).

McKay, who like Swayman is one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award that goes to the nation’s best player, registereed 10 shutouts.

The award is named after the former University of Wisconsin star and longtime New York Rangers goaltender.