Telstar standout commits to Husson women’s basketball program

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

• March 31, 2020 1:00 am

Luci Rothwell of Telstar High School in Bethel is the latest player to commit to the Husson University women’s basketball program.

Rothwell, a 5-foot-11 forward from Bryant Pond, averaged 18.3 points and 18.7 rebounds this season playing for coach Brian Mills. The Rebels of the Mountain Valley Conference finished with a 3-15 record.

Rothwell, a four-year starter for Telstar, was named to the MVC Class C First Team after leading the league in scoring and rebounding. She also was a 2020 McDonald’s Senior All-Star.

“Luci has an instinct for knowing where the ball is which led to her rebounding statistics. Our staff was impressed with her positive attitude and desire to want to improve her game,” Husson head coach Kissy Walker said.

“Luci is smart and coachable. We think Luci has her best playing days ahead of her as an Eagle,” she added.

Rothwell also played goalie for the Telstar soccer team and is the first baseman for the Rebels softball squad. She also played AAU basketball for The Maine Basketball Club.

Rothwell has maintained high honors for four years and serves as vice president of the National Honor Society committee. She ranks fifth in her class.

Rothwell will be enrolling in Husson’s occupational therapy program in the fall.