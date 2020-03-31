Top Moscow doctor who shook Putin’s hand tests positive for coronavirus

Alexei Druzhinin | Sputnik via AP Alexei Druzhinin | Sputnik via AP

• March 31, 2020 10:42 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

MOSCOW — The chief doctor of Moscow’s top hospital for coronavirus patients said he’s tested positive, a statement that comes a week after his encounter with President Vladimir Putin.

Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital a week ago and met with its chief doctor, Denis Protsenko. The doctor said he’s feeling OK and self-isolated in his office.

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin on whether Putin had undergone a coronavirus test following Protsenko’s announcement.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The president wore a business suit and shook hands with Protsenko before the meeting, drawing a buzz on social networks over his neglect of safety precautions.

Later that day, Putin put on a yellow protective suit and mask to visit the rooms with patients.

On Tuesday, Russia had 500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the biggest spike since the start of the outbreak. The country has 2,337 cases so far.