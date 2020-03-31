World
March 31, 2020
Top Moscow doctor who shook Putin’s hand tests positive for coronavirus

In this file March 23, 2020, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with the hospital's chief doctor, Denis Protsenko, during his visit to the hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia. The chief doctor of Moscow's top hospital for coronavirus patients said he has tested positive for the virus, a statement that comes a week after his encounter with Putin. Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital on March 23.
The Associated Press

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

MOSCOW — The chief doctor of Moscow’s top hospital for coronavirus patients said he’s tested positive, a statement that comes a week after his encounter with President Vladimir Putin.

Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital a week ago and met with its chief doctor, Denis Protsenko. The doctor said he’s feeling OK and self-isolated in his office.

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin on whether Putin had undergone a coronavirus test following Protsenko’s announcement.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The president wore a business suit and shook hands with Protsenko before the meeting, drawing a buzz on social networks over his neglect of safety precautions.

Later that day, Putin put on a yellow protective suit and mask to visit the rooms with patients.

On Tuesday, Russia had 500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the biggest spike since the start of the outbreak. The country has 2,337 cases so far.

 

