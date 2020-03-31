NH man hurt when a gun in his waistband went off

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• March 31, 2020 7:49 am

COLEBROOK, New Hampshire — Police in New Hampshire say they are investigating the unintentional discharge of a firearm by a man who was carrying an unholstered gun in his waistband.

State police said Tyler Rancloes, 25, of Columbia was brought to the hospital on Sunday with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. He was at a gathering with several others in Columbia when the gun went off.

Police said they are investigating whether circumstances surrounding the unintentional discharge warrant criminal charges.