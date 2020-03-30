Former UMaine standout to play final season at Penn State

Mark Tutuny Photo | BDN Mark Tutuny Photo | BDN

University of Maine center Tim Doherty, the team’s second-leading scorer this season, will play his final season at Penn State University according to a report in the institution’s Daily Collegian.

Doherty is a senior academically and will graduate in the spring but has a year of eligibility remaining.

Since he will be a graduate student, he is able to transfer without having to sit out a season as required under NCAA guidelines for undergraduate transfers.

Doherty was UMaine’s No. 2 scorer this season with 37 points on 14 goals and 23 assists in 34 games. He registered 10 multiple-point games and figured in eight of UMaine’s 18 game-winning goals with three goals and five assists.

His pass to linemate Mitch Fossier resulted in Fossier’s game-winner in the season-ending 1-0 victory over Providence College on March 7.

Doherty scored six power-play goals to tie for the team lead in that category.

Doherty will join a Penn State team that won the Big Ten regular-season championship this season after playing in the league’s tournament championship game in 2019 and earning back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths the previous two seasons.

