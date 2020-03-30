Mainer retires after 647 basketball victories at Virginia college

Courtesy of Frank Straus Courtesy of Frank Straus

Warren native Carroll LaHaye, a former basketball and volleyball standout at the University of Maine at Machias and a member of its Sports Hall of Fame, recently announced her retirement after 38 seasons as the head women’s basketball coach at NCAA Division III Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia.

LaHaye compiled a record of 647-376 (.632 winning percentage) and ranks 55th in career victories across all divisions of women’s basketball. She is one win ahead of former University of Maine head coach and current Duke University coach Joanne P. McCallie.

“First and foremost, I have a significant amount of gratitude to Randolph-Macon College and their belief in me all these years,” LaHaye said. “I have said on numerous occasions and at every opportunity I have, there is no way I or we would have accomplished what we have in women’s basketball without the strengths, abilities and commitment of those young women that I have been blessed to share memories with through all the seasons.

“I am truly grateful and will always cherish my time with them,” she added.

The Yellow Jackets made 12 NCAA Division III Tournament appearances under LaHaye and reached the national quarterfinals twice. That included a berth in the 2005 national championship game when they lost to Millikin University 70-50.

Randolph-Macon won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title this season and upset No. 9 Transylvania in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 8 Oglethorpe in the second round.

LaHaye posted a 418-161 record in the ODAC, a league the Yellow Jackets joined in 1989, and she is the conference’s all-time winningest coach, men or women. Randolph-Macon won 10 league championships.

She was the league’s coach of the year four times.

The Yellow Jackets registered 26 winning seasons among her 38 and netted 20 or more wins 14 times.

Randolph-Macon President Robert R. Lindgren said LaHaye had a truly legendary run at the school.

“Her distinguished career not only includes her becoming the ODAC’s all-time winningest coach, she has had an enormous impact on all those with whom she interacted here, especially the women she has coached in her remarkable 38 years.

“Those Yellow Jackets unequivocally left Randolph-Macon better basketball players and teammates, but even better human beings as a result of her profound leadership and example. Her enthusiasm, poise and class will be greatly missed,” Lindgren said.

LaHaye has also served as the women’s athletic coordinator and head women’s soccer and lacrosse coach at Randolph-Macon. Her 1982 lacrosse team finished fifth in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women’s national tournament.

She is a director of physical education and associate professor of physical education at the institution.

“I think of all of the obstacles associated with starting a women’s basketball program in 1982 and marvel at her ability to endure, overcome and achieve at such a high level,” Randolph-Macon director of athletics Jeff Burns said.

LaHaye is a 1973 graduate of Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro and graduate cum laude in business management-recreation from UMaine-Machias.

She previously was inducted into the Mid-Coast Hall of Fame in 2010.