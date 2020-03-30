March 30 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Russ Dillingham | AP Russ Dillingham | AP

• March 30, 2020 6:52 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Here’s a roundup of today’s COVID-19 news in Maine and New England, as of 6 p.m. Read all of our coronavirus coverage here.

— Another 22 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Maine, bringing the total positive cases to 275.

— Three Mainers have died since late last week from the virus.

— Cumberland County has been hit hardest by the coronavirus, with 154 confirmed cases. York County has 53 confirmed cases.

— Forty-nine individuals were hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19, while 41 have recovered.

— Here’s what else we know about the Mainers who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

— We’re tracking the number of coronavirus cases in the state. Check out the latest here.

— Of the positive cases in the state, 43 health care workers are among those sickened with the coronavirus. Two doctors at a Rockport hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus.

— An expected shipment of protective equipment used by workers fighting the coronavirus will be the last from a federal stockpile for an indefinite period and falls far short of the state’s needs, a top Maine health official said Monday.

— Meanwhile, fighting the coronavirus won’t help struggling Maine hospitals pay the bills.

— Are you a medical worker fighting the coronavirus? The BDN wants to hear from you.

— Two of America’s largest health insurers, Cigna Corp. and Humana Inc., said they will waive out-of-pocket costs for patients who need treatment for COVID-19.

— The University of Maine System canceled the in-person graduation ceremonies scheduled for May at all seven of its universities.

— Maine’s faithful adjust to online worship during the coronavirus pandemic. And a Bangor pastor called on churches to open their doors as homeless shelters restrict access.

— The Bar Harbor Town Council voted to suspend lodging services for nonessential travelers from April 8 to 30.

— Bath Iron Works said it is expanding safeguards by increasing the number of crews focused on disinfecting and cleaning all work areas amid the coronavirus outbreak.

— Gas prices are cheaper than they have been in about five years now that motorists are being urged to travel only when necessary.

— NOAA is temporarily waiving the need for some fishing vessels to carry at-sea monitors.

— This Maine community radio station is struggling to stay on the air without live DJs.

— A Caribou musher is delivering groceries and medication to people who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

— This is how the coronavirus pandemic has changed homesteaders in Maine.

— Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Monday ordered anyone arriving in the state to self-quarantine for 14 days to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

— Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo repealed her order that New Yorkers coming to the state be singled out for coronavirus quarantine and replaced it with a requirement that all out-of-state travelers isolate for 14 days.

—Bangor Daily Brews has moved to online events. The BDN welcomes MaineHealth’s Dr. Dora Anne Mills to our video conference series Wednesday at 5 pm. Mills will talk about how MaineHealth is handling COVID-19 and answer your questions about the coronavirus and what it means for Maine. This event is for subscribers only. If you would like to join in the discussion, please click here to register by noon on Wednesday. If you would like to participate, and you are not a current subscriber, please consider subscribing today.

— What questions are on your mind about COVID-19? We’ll do our best to answer.

— The Maine CDC set up a coronavirus hotline. The hotline is available by calling 211 or 866-811-5695. It can also be reached by texting your zip code to 207-898-211 or emailing info@211maine.org.

— Throughout the rest of New England, Massachusetts has 5,752 confirmed cases and 56 deaths, Connecticut has 2,571 cases and 36 deaths, Rhode Island has 408 cases and four deaths, Vermont has 256 confirmed cases and 12 deaths and New Hampshire has 258 cases and three deaths.

— Nationwide, there are 160,020 cases and 2,953 deaths from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.