Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• March 30, 2020 1:12 pm

A Hancock County man died when his car crashed into a utility pole and several trees off Route 172 in Blue Hill early Monday.

Richard Branco, 66, of Blue Hill was headed west in a 2006 Hyundai sedan on what is known locally as Ellsworth Road approximately 2 miles west of the Surry town line when the crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. The car drifted across the oncoming lane before going off the road, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.