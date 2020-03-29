March 29 evening update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 29, 2020 5:53 pm

Here’s a roundup of today’s COVID-19 news in Maine and New England, as of 5:30 p.m. Read all of our coronavirus coverage here.

— Two more people in Maine who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus have died, and the total number of people infected rose to 253.

— Cumberland County has been hit hardest by the coronavirus, with 142 confirmed cases as of Saturday. York County has 47 confirmed cases.

— Forty-five individuals were hospitalized in Maine as of Sunday with COVID-19, while 41 have recovered and 3,394 have tested negative.

— Ellsworth charities have seen an increase in virus-related demand, and in volunteers.

— State courts in Maine will again cut back the hours they are open to the public Monday to help limit the community transmission of COVID-19.

— As coronavirus cases continue to grow in Maine, Hannaford reported associates in Scarborough and Oxford that tested positive for COVID-19.

— New Balance is the latest manufacturer to say it will start producing personal protective equipment to fill the shortages of medical supplies caused by the coronavirus outbreak. A Maine sail-maintenance shop also turned to sewing medical masks.

— How one shut-in Maine tattoo artist is keeping his art alive while his shop is closed.

— The Rhode Island National Guard started going door to door on Saturday in coastal areas to inform any New Yorkers who may have come to the state that they must self-quarantine for 14 days while Gov. Gina Raimondo expanded the mandatory self-quarantine to anyone visiting the state.

— The Maine CDC set up a coronavirus hotline. The hotline is available by calling 211 or 866-811-5695. It can also be reached by texting your zip code to 207-898-211 or emailing info@211maine.org.

— Throughout the rest of New England, Massachusetts has 4,955 confirmed cases and 48 deaths, Connecticut has 1,993 cases and 34 deaths, Vermont has 235 confirmed cases and 12 deaths, New Hampshire has 214 cases and two deaths, and Rhode Island has 239 cases and two deaths.

— Nationwide, there are 137,294 cases and 2,409 deaths from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.