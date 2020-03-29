Man accused of setting a fire at Gray elementary school

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety Courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety

• March 29, 2020 9:27 am

A 22-year-old man has been accused of setting a fire at an elementary school in Gray.

Robert MacKenzie, whose most recent address was in Gray, was charged with arson following his arrest Saturday, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

MacKenzie allegedly set fire to leaves in the entryway of the Russell School kitchen Saturday afternoon. McCausland said a table and other items in the entryway were damaged, while the building sustained little damage.

The fire filled the school with smoke, McCausland said.

MacKenzie was arrested on nearby Libby Hill Road and taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.