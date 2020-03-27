Number of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts jumps to 25

Steven Senne | AP Steven Senne | AP

• March 27, 2020 11:07 am

BOSTON — The number of people in Massachusetts who have died from COVID-19 jumped by 10 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 25 since the start of the outbreak.

One of those who died was a man in his 50’s with preexisting conditions. The others were in their 70s or 80s except for one man in his 90s. Eight of the ten were men.

Public health officials said the number of residents who have so far tested positive for the disease increased to more than 2,400.

More than 23,600 have been tested, and more than 200 have been hospitalized.

