UMaine freshman undergoes successful knee surgery

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 26, 2020 4:00 pm

Anna Kahelin of the University of Maine, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in a March 4 women’s basketball game, has undergone successful surgery to repair her right knee.

The freshman guard from Finland went down with 22 seconds left in the Black Bears’ 78-66 America East quarterfinal victory over Vermont at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Tyson McHatten, UMaine’s senior associate athletic director for external operations and communication, said Kahelin had successful surgery in Bangor, but would not provide any further details.

There is no timetable for Kahelin’s return, he said. The recovery period for knee surgeries can vary, but generally it is approximately nine months for something such as an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

The 5-foot-11 Kahelin, who was the Black Bears’ first player off the bench, averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds this season. She played in 31 games and averaged 24.9 minutes per game, shooting 39.8 percent from the floor.

She is considered one of the team’s best defenders by head coach Amy Vachon.

Kahelin represented Finland during the FIBA Under-20 European Championships in Kosovo last August and helped her team earn a promotion to Division A.

Kahelin was one of five Black Bears to suffer a season-ending knee injury during the 2019-2020 season. Despite the unprecedented rash of injuries, the two-time defending America East champions finished second in the league behind a 10-game winning streak.

UMaine earned a spot against Stony Brook in the America East championship game, which was canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.