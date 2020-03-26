UFC star Jon Jones arrested on drunk driving, gun and open container charges

John Locher | AP John Locher | AP

• March 26, 2020 7:57 pm

UFC fighter Jon Jones was arrested for at least the fourth time Thursday. Albuquerque police charged Jones with driving under the influence, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container, according to a local TV station.

Police say they found a half-empty bottle of tequila and a gun in Jones’ car, and that he blew double the legal limit of .08 on a sobriety test. The cops were responding to a call about shots being fired.

The state of New Mexico is currently under a “stay at home” order because of the coronavirus.

Jones was charged with battery in 2019, and went months without knowing he was charged. That case was ultimately resolved in a plea deal where Jones pled no contest and served no time.

He defended his UFC light heavyweight title in February. Jones is widely considered one of the best MMA fighters of all time, although his career and rivalry with Daniel Cormier has repeatedly been put on hold by his legal problems and failed drug tests.

Jones has been convicted in two previous driving cases: a 2012 New York DWI and a 2015 New Mexico hit-and-run.

After the 2015 case, Jones was stripped of his UFC title and suspended for six months. He had tested positive for cocaine before that suspension, and for performance-enhancing drugs several times since. He had titles stripped and served yearlong suspensions for those tests in 2016 and 2017.

In the 2019 battery case that was ultimately pled down to no contest, Jones was charged with slapping a waitress in a strip club. He was there with his brother, Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones.