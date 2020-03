Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• March 26, 2020 5:09 pm

A tractor-trailer loaded with french fries overturned on an on-ramp to the Maine Turnpike on Thursday.

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The northbound on-ramp is closed at mile 42 in Scarborough and will remain closed for the evening commute, but the turnpike itself was not affected, McCausland said.