Midcoast tech school director announces departure

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 26, 2020 4:41 pm

ROCKLAND, Maine — Midcoast School of Technology Director Beth Fisher will retire from the role at the end of June.

She has served in the position since 2008.

“I feel it is time for me to transition to whatever comes next,” Fisher wrote in a letter to board members this week. “It is with many mixed feelings that I have made this choice to pass the torch to a new leadership team.”

The Midcoast School of Technology is the regional technical high school for 21 towns in the midcoast. Students come from six high schools including Camden Hills Regional, Medomak Valley and Oceanside.

Enrollment this year is about 360.The school’s adult-education program additionally serves between 500 and 800 people.

In her role as director, Fisher oversaw the construction of a new $26-million facility that began serving students at the beginning of the school year. The state-of-the-art building replaced an old converted boat shop that served students since the 1970s.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

The new facility allowed for the school to expand some of its trades programs, which range from welding and automotive repair to culinary and carpentry. Fisher said she promised herself and staff that she would stay with the school through the construction process.

“I made this decision shortly after February break when the construction project seemed to have actually achieved substantial completion. I had promised myself and others I would stay through the building project and I now believe we are successfully there,” she stated in her letter.

Fisher did not disclose what she would be doing after she leaves the school. With her last day at the school scheduled for June 30, Fisher said she would help during the leadership transition in any way she can. The school has not begun searching for a replacement.