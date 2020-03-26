Maine’s tax deadline is still April 15

Mark Lennihan | AP Mark Lennihan | AP

• March 26, 2020 10:17 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills wants to clear up some confusion on Maine’s tax deadline.

She says Maine’s deadline to file state taxes is still April 15th.

The federal government extended the deadline to file federal taxes to July 15.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

Governor Mills says she hasn’t made a decision about changing the April deadline, but she says:

“We are conferring among ourselves and with our own treasuries and revenue services about what we can do and how we can accommodate the federal government’s extension without sacrificing state finances.”

Watch: What older adults need to know about COVID-19

