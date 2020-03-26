Business
Business Latest News
Maine’s tax deadline is still April 15

Mark Lennihan | AP
This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is "looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes."
By CBS 13

AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills wants to clear up some confusion on Maine’s tax deadline.

She says Maine’s deadline to file state taxes is still April 15th.

The federal government extended the deadline to file federal taxes to July 15.

Governor Mills says she hasn’t made a decision about changing the April deadline, but she says:

“We are conferring among ourselves and with our own treasuries and revenue services about what we can do and how we can accommodate the federal government’s extension without sacrificing state finances.”

