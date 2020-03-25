UMaine’s Swayman a finalist for award as nation’s top goalie

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

University of Maine junior goalie Jeremy Swayman, who recently signed with the National Hockey League’s Boston Bruins, is in line for yet another honor.

Swayman, already named the Hockey East Player of the Year and the receipient of the Walter Brown Award given to New England’s best American-born player, is one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award which goes to the nation’s top goaltender.

He is also a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award which is presented to the nation’s top college player.

The Richter award is named after the former University of Wisconsin goaltender who went on to play for 14 seasons with the NHL’s New York Rangers. The field will be whittled down to five finalists on Monday and the winner will be announced on April 10.

The finalists and winner will be chosen by a committee of coaches, scouts and members of the media.

Swayman, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, guided the Black Bears to a fourth-place finish in Hockey East after they had been picked to finish eighth in the coaches’ preseason poll.

He led the nation in saves with 1,099 and his .939 save percentage was second-best and was No. 2 in program history behind longtime Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (.956 during 2003-2004).

He made 30 or more saves 25 times and 35 or more on 14 occasions.

The other semifinalists are seniors Tyler Wall (UMass Lowell), Hunter Shepard (Minnesota Duluth) and John Lethemon (Michigan State); juniors Zach Driscoll (Bemidji State) and Matt Galadja (Cornell); sophomores Dryden McKay (Minnesota State) and Strauss Mann (Michigan) and freshman Spencer Knight of Boston College.

McKay is also a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.