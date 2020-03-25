Man goes to prison for giving fentanyl to man who overdosed
CONCORD, N.H. — A man was sentenced to at least five years in prison in New Hampshire for giving fentanyl to another man who took the drug and suffered a fatal overdose.
Justin Stripp, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the charge in Carroll County in connection to the death of Lucas Shackford, 23.
Stripp was accused of giving Shackford the fentanyl in 2018.
Stripp’s initial sentence was seven to 14 years in prison, with two years suspended from the minimum term. The attorney general’s office said Stripp will have a chance to earn another year off the minimum if certain conditions are met.
